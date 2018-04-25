WTVR honored with 9 prestigious regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

RICHMOND, Va. — WTVR CBS 6 was honored with nine regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for work done both on television and online in 2017.
The nine Murrow awards – a honor shared with just one other television station — were the most won by any local television station in the nation.
WTVR won Edward R. Murrow Awards in the following categories:
Investigative Reporting
Essex Village: Unsafe and Unhealthy Living Conditions
News Series
A Case Reopened: The Mysterious Death of Nick Clavier
News Documentary
The Next Governor
Excellence in Video
Sixth Mount Zion: The Sun Do Move but this Church Does Not
Excellence in Writing
Rob Cardwell: Building Better Minds
Feature Reporting
Footlocker Found: This Guy’s Entire Life Ended Up in a Box
Sports Reporting
Beyond the Roster: Sepp Shirey
Excellence in Innovation
WTVR.com Working For You in 360
Excellence in Sound
Vinyl Salvation: I Lost Five Years of Music