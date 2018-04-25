WTVR honored with 9 prestigious regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Problem Solvers on Facebook
Posted 2:48 pm, April 25, 2018, by , Updated at 03:28PM, April 25, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. — WTVR CBS 6 was honored with nine regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for work done both on television and online in 2017.

The nine Murrow awards – a honor shared with just one other television station — were the most won by any local television station in the nation.

WTVR won Edward R. Murrow Awards in the following categories:

Investigative Reporting
Essex Village: Unsafe and Unhealthy Living Conditions

News Series
A Case Reopened: The Mysterious Death of Nick Clavier

News Documentary
The Next Governor

Excellence in Video
Sixth Mount Zion: The Sun Do Move but this Church Does Not

Excellence in Writing
Rob Cardwell: Building Better Minds

Feature Reporting
Footlocker Found: This Guy’s Entire Life Ended Up in a Box

Sports Reporting
Beyond the Roster: Sepp Shirey

Excellence in Innovation
WTVR.com Working For You in 360

Excellence in Sound
Vinyl Salvation: I Lost Five Years of Music