WTVR honored with 9 prestigious regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

RICHMOND, Va. — WTVR CBS 6 was honored with nine regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for work done both on television and online in 2017.

The nine Murrow awards – a honor shared with just one other television station — were the most won by any local television station in the nation.

WTVR won Edward R. Murrow Awards in the following categories:

Investigative Reporting

Essex Village: Unsafe and Unhealthy Living Conditions

News Series

A Case Reopened: The Mysterious Death of Nick Clavier

News Documentary

The Next Governor

Excellence in Video

Sixth Mount Zion: The Sun Do Move but this Church Does Not

Excellence in Writing

Rob Cardwell: Building Better Minds

Feature Reporting

Footlocker Found: This Guy’s Entire Life Ended Up in a Box

Sports Reporting

Beyond the Roster: Sepp Shirey

Excellence in Innovation

WTVR.com Working For You in 360

Excellence in Sound

Vinyl Salvation: I Lost Five Years of Music