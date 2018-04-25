No injuries reported after Dinwiddie bus slides into ditch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A Dinwiddie County school bus was involved in a minor incident Wednesday afternoon when it slid into a ditch while backing up.

There were 22 elementary students on board bus #73, when the incident occurred.

School officials say at approximately 3:55 p.m., the school bus was in the process of backing up on Anderson Mill Road when the bus slid into a ditch.

There were no injuries during the incident.

Officials say the families of the 22 students are being contacted by the school administration.

A substitute bus (bus #66) is assisting with taking the students home.