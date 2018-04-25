Meet the Candidates: Joe Walton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- November's elections are just around the corner, so it's time to meet the candidates, all of whom have been invited on CBS 6 News at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Joe Walton, a Libertarian running in the 7th Congressional District against incumbent Rep. Dave Brat stropped by the studio.

Among other topics, Walton discussed defense spending and why he opposes the recent tax bill, which the Congressional Budget Office says would add $1.9 trillion to the national debt over 10 years.

