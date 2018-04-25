× Famous dog duo reunited and safe after adoption flop

RICHMOND, Va. — Two dogs who were separated after being adopted together were reunited Wednesday night at Richmond Animal Care and Control.

The story of OJ, a blind dachshund, and his companion Blue Dozer quickly went viral after OJ was found abandoned, wandering along the road, about 100 miles away from where he was adopted in Richmond.

OJ was found by Page Hearn who runs the rescue group Virginia Paws for Pits in Augusta County.

She said the microchip traced back to RACC, who contacted the adopter, who then surrendered the dog, so she wouldn’t be charged with abandonment.

OJ was then placed in the custody of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center.

The adopter, who initially contacted Hearn for information, said she would not surrender Blue Dozer or take back the blind dog, according to Hearn. After her posts about OJ went viral, the adopter (who CBS 6 won’t name because she hasn’t been charged with a crime), said she would turn Blue Dozer over to RACC.

The duo was reunited Wednesday night.

In a Facebook post, RACC said the shelter would not be doing anything with the dogs yet but will give an update if and when they are available for adoption.

“For the thousands of people that shared this incredible story and felt the love we did-thank you! Their story isn’t over, and we are grateful that we have an incredible staff that worked hard tonight to ensure these sweet dogs have another chapter. Thank you!”

The now famous duo was originally surrendered when their owner became homeless, according to posts by RACC. A picture of the two animals went viral on social media and they were quickly adopted.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video