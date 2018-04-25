Police: Custodian brought gun to Richmond school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Henderson Middle School custodian was placed on leave after he was arrested for bringing a gun to the Richmond school.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the gun was found in a trash can or trash bag on school property.

"An individual informed a Richmond Police School Resource Officer [Tuesday afternoon] of a firearm that was found on the premises of Henderson Middle School," a Richmond Police spokesperson confirmed.

Arkeevis L. Vinson, 28, of Brook Road, was later charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

While Crime Insider sources indicated the gun was in the trash, details about where the gun was found and why it was brought to Richmond middle school on Old Brook Road have not yet been made public by Richmond Police.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

Anyone with additional information was asked to Crime Stoppers at 80-4780-1000.