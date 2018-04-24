Sizzling Pan Seared Trout

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Tom Schumaker from Commonwealth Senior Living was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with a healthy and flavorful dish featuring pan seared trout with fresh asparagus.

Pan Seared Trout with Asparagus

332 CALORIES

TWO (2) SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

* TROUT FILETS (4 – 6 ounces thinly sliced)

* 6 OUNCES ASAPRAGUS (pencil thin)

* 1 OUNCE OLIVE OIL

* 1 SMALL CLOVE GARLIC

* 3 TABLESPOONS HONEY

* ½ FRESH LEMON (medium size)

* 4 OUNCES FAVORITE WHITE WINE

DIRECTIONS

* In a medium sauté pan, heat olive oil and add one clove garlic finely minced

* Add trout and sauté for approx. three to four minutes on each side

* Place asparagus into pan for approx. 3 minutes

* Add honey

* Then add juice from ½ fresh lemon

* Deglaze with your favorite white wine

* SERVE IMMEDIATELY: Salt & Pepper to taste