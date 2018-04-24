Sizzling Pan Seared Trout

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Tom Schumaker from Commonwealth Senior Living was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with a healthy and flavorful dish featuring pan seared trout with fresh asparagus.
Pan Seared Trout with Asparagus
332 CALORIES
TWO (2) SERVINGS
INGREDIENTS
* TROUT FILETS (4 – 6 ounces thinly sliced)
* 6 OUNCES ASAPRAGUS (pencil thin)
* 1 OUNCE OLIVE OIL
* 1 SMALL CLOVE GARLIC
* 3 TABLESPOONS HONEY
* ½ FRESH LEMON (medium size)
* 4 OUNCES FAVORITE WHITE WINE
DIRECTIONS
* In a medium sauté pan, heat olive oil and add one clove garlic finely minced
* Add trout and sauté for approx. three to four minutes on each side
* Place asparagus into pan for approx. 3 minutes
* Add honey
* Then add juice from ½ fresh lemon
* Deglaze with your favorite white wine
* SERVE IMMEDIATELY: Salt & Pepper to taste