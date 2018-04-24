× Senators concerned over offshore drilling impacts on Virginia military

NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia’s two senators have raised concerns about how offshore drilling could impact military activity in Hampton Roads.

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats, sent a letter to Secretary of Defense James Mattis to share concerns about the risk of offshore drilling on local military assets.

The letter asks if the Department of Defense has conducted a comprehensive study about the specific challenges posed by the proposed five-year drilling plan.

The Senators are particularly concerned about the impact on the world’s largest naval installation, Naval Station Norfolk, in addition to more than a dozen other DOD installations that span all the branches.

You can read the letter here or below: