N.Y. firm renovating SpringHill Suites near Virginia Center Commons

HENRICO, Va. — One the nation’s largest hoteliers is doubling down on metro Richmond.

New York-based MCR announced Wednesday it’s moving forward with plans to renovate the 136-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott at 9701 Brook Road after purchasing the asset near Virginia Center Commons in February.

MCR purchased the hotel from Ashford Richmond LP for about $10.9 million, according to Henrico County records. The site was most recently assessed for $8.5 million.

The hotel, built in 2001, features an indoor pool, fitness center, 300 square feet of meeting space and a 24-hour business center.

Chad Newman, MCR regional director of operations, said the renovation will be applied to all the hotel’s rooms and common areas, but would not disclose an overall investment amount for the project. He said the renovations would not include changing the hotel’s brand.

MCR is the seventh-largest hotel owner-operator in the U.S., with more than 11,200 rooms in 94 hotels, according to its website.

This is the firm’s second metro Richmond hotel holding.

