× Child found wandering on Chesterfield County street

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A child has been reunited with her mother after police say the little girl was found wandering on a Chesterfield County street Tuesday.

Police said around 2:48 p.m., officers responded to reports of a child in the roadway in the 6200 block of Hopkins Road.

Police say a two-year-old girl somehow got out of her home and walked a few blocks and into the street.

Before police arrived at the scene, a worker from the Wee Folks Daycare grabbed the girl and brought her inside into their facility.

When police arrived, they found the child unharmed.

As police starting their investigation they received a report of a missing juvenile from the mother. The mom and child has since been reunited.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time and their investigation is ongoing.