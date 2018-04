RICHMOND, Va – Jimmy Budd and Jameson Deloatch from RVA Fashion week stopped by with 2 models showing off local fashions. The week-long event includes networking events, blogger socials and a big runway show happens Saturday, April 28th that benefits Neighborhood Housing Services of Richmond, Inc.

The show is from 8-10pm at The Jefferson Hotel in the Grand Ballroom followed by a reception with hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and live music. For more information go towww.rvafashionweek.com