Missing Richmond girl found dead in suitcase

RICHMOND, Va. — The body of a Richmond toddler reported missing last August was found in a suitcase in New Jersey, ABC7 in New York reported.

Crime Insider sources confirmed the information to Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police issued a missing persons’ alert for Te’Myah Plummer, 2, and her father, 37-year-old Travis L. Plummer just last month.

At the time, Richmond Police detectives said they did not believe the father and daughter were in danger.

“We would like to hear from whomever may be caring for Te’Myah Plummer, probably a family member,” Major Crimes Sergeant Frank Scarpa said in March. “We need to confirm that she is safe.”

Detectives believed the father and daughter were in either Charlotte, N.C. or Jersey City, N.J.

Te’Myah’s body was found April 11 in a suitcase along train tracks in Jersey City, ABC7 reported. The remains were identified this week.

Travis Plummer remains missing.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.