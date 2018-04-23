Sleeping man injured in Richmond house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Investigators are working to figure out what caused an early morning house fire on Richmond's Northside.

The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Enslow Ave.

It took firefighters almost an hour to contain the fire.

One man, who was sleeping inside the house when the fire started, was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross is now assisting the homeowner.

