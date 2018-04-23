Over 30 places to dine during spring Richmond Restaurant Week

Problem Solvers on Facebook
RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Restaurant Week (RRW) is back and this is the last time this year you have to take advantage of prix fixe meals at 34 local restaurants. The event runs from April 23 to April 29,  and provides the opportunity to experience either a new or favorite restaurant while helping raise money to eliminate hunger. This year there are a few new restaurants to sample.

Each meal you eat will cost $29.18. For that amount, a diner chooses a three-course option for the price-fixed menu. The restaurants then donate $4.18 from each meal to FeedMore, the umbrella organization for the Central Virginia Food Bank and Meals on Wheels. The same total will be donated during fall RRW, which runs Oct. 22-28.

In 2017 the event raised over $115,000, and to date has raised over $700,000.

The event began 17 years ago when Acacia’s Aline Reitzer said she found herself inundated with donation requests. She modeled the event after similar ones in New York and other cities, added the charitable component.

“The Central Virginia Food Bank and Meals on Wheels were a natural partner from the beginning because their interest in food aligns closely with the restaurant industry,”  according to organizers.

It is recommended that you make reservations for Restaurant Week as early as possible because let’s face it, Richmonders love eating and deals. However, please keep in mind not all restaurants accept reservations.

It’s also the Richmond International Film Festival and Music, so you could catch a flick or a performance after a divine meal.

