Over 30 places to dine during spring Richmond Restaurant Week

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Restaurant Week (RRW) is back and this is the last time this year you have to take advantage of prix fixe meals at 34 local restaurants. The event runs from April 23 to April 29, and provides the opportunity to experience either a new or favorite restaurant while helping raise money to eliminate hunger. This year there are a few new restaurants to sample.
Each meal you eat will cost $29.18. For that amount, a diner chooses a three-course option for the price-fixed menu. The restaurants then donate $4.18 from each meal to FeedMore, the umbrella organization for the Central Virginia Food Bank and Meals on Wheels. The same total will be donated during fall RRW, which runs Oct. 22-28.
In 2017 the event raised over $115,000, and to date has raised over $700,000.
The event began 17 years ago when Acacia’s Aline Reitzer said she found herself inundated with donation requests. She modeled the event after similar ones in New York and other cities, added the charitable component.
“The Central Virginia Food Bank and Meals on Wheels were a natural partner from the beginning because their interest in food aligns closely with the restaurant industry,” according to organizers.
It is recommended that you make reservations for Restaurant Week as early as possible because let’s face it, Richmonders love eating and deals. However, please keep in mind not all restaurants accept reservations.
It’s also the Richmond International Film Festival and Music, so you could catch a flick or a performance after a divine meal.
MENUS
Acacia
2601 West Cary Street, Richmond
(804) 562-0138
MENU
Amuse at VMFA
200 N. Boulevard, Richmond
(804) 340 -1580
MENU
Bacchus
2 N. Meadow Street, Richmond
(804) 355-9919
MENU
Belle
700 E. Main St., Richmond
(804) 643-0366
Brenner Pass
3200 Rockbridge St. Suite 100
(804) 658-9868
MENU
Casa Italiano
8801 Three Chopt Rd. Suite B, Richmond
(804) 303-2769
MENU
The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing
4708 E. Old Main Street
(804) 622-2628
MENU
Chez Foushee (Tuesday through Saturday)
2 E. Grace Street, Richmond
(804) 648-3225
MENU
The Daily Carytown
2934 W. Cary Street, Richmond
(804) 342-8990
MENU
The Daily at GreenGate
12201 W Broad Street, Henrico
(804) 360-3800
MENU
East Coast Provisions
3411 West Cary Street, Richmond
(804) 353-3411
MENU
The Hard Shell Bellgrade
11400 W Huguenot Rd, Midlothian
(804) 464-1476
MENU
The Hard Shell Downtown
1411 E. Cary Street, Richmond
(804) 643-2333
MENU
Helen’s
2527 W Main St, Richmond
(804) 358-4370
MENU
Juleps
420 E. Grace Street, Richmond
(804) 377-3968
MENU
La Grotta
529 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23219
(804) 644-2466
MENU
Laura Lee’s
(804) 233-9672
MENU
Lehja
11800 West Broad street Suite 910, Richmond
(804) 364-1111
MENU
Little Saint
2901 Park Ave, Richmond
(804) 303-9772
MENU
Lulu’s
21 N. 17th St, Richmond
(804) 343-9771
MENU
Maple & Pine
201 W Broad St, Richmond
(804) 340-6050
MENU
Max’s on Broad
305 Brook Road, Richmond
(804) 225 – 0400
MENU
Metzger’s
801 N. 23rd Street, Richmond
(804) 325 -3147
MENU
Millie’s
2603 E. Main Street
(804) 643-5512
MENU
Pearl Raw Bar
2229 W. Main Street, Richmond
(804) 353-2424
MENU
The Roosevelt
(804) 658-1935
MENU
Rowland’s Fine Dining
2132 W. Main St., Richmond
(804) 257-9885
MENU
Saison
23 W. Marshall St., Richmond
(804) 269-3689
MENU
Sam Miller’s
1210 East Cary Street, Richmond
804-644-5465
MENU
Savory Grain
2043 W Broad St., Richmond
(804) 592-4000
MENU
Southbound
3036 Stony Point Road, Richmond
(804) 918-5431
MENU
Supper
1213 Summit Avenue
(804) 353-0111
MENU
Tarrant’s Cafe
One West Broad Street, Richmond
(804) 225-0035
MENU
Tarrant’s West
11129 Three Chopt Road, Richmond
(804) 205-9000
MENU