School Equity and Diversity director embarks on Henrico listening tour

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Schools’ newly-hired Director of Equity and Diversity wants to hear about the issues facing students, teachers, and parents.

The first of Monica Manns’ five listening sessions is scheduled to take place Monday evening at the Sandston Branch Library. She will host sessions in all five of Henrico’s magisterial districts.

“I appreciate all the community support and feedback around these issues that I’ve heard so far,” Manns said. “These sessions will be a chance for me to listen further and learn more. If we identify themes emerging from the talks, those will be possible areas of focus for the Equity and Diversity Advisory Committee.”

Manns’ hire came months after a racially-charged incident at Henrico’s Short Pump Middle School made national headlines.

Here is a list of equity and diversity listening session times and locations.

April 23 — 6 – 7 p.m. — Sandston Branch Library, 23 E. Williamsburg Road, Sandston, Va. 23150

April 24 — 6 – 7 p.m. — Fairfield Area Library, 1001 N. Laburnum Ave., Henrico, Va. 23223

April 25 — 5 – 6 p.m. — Glen Allen Branch Library, 10501 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23060

April 30 — 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. — Tuckahoe Area Library, 1901 Starling Drive, Henrico, Va. 23229

May 1 — 4-5 p.m. — Twin Hickory Area Library, 5001 Twin Hickory Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059