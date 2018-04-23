Meet the Candidates: Rep. Dave Brat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- November's elections are fast approaching, so it's time to meet the candidates, all of whom have been invited on CBS 6 News at 7 p.m.

We're posting all our interviews on wtvr.com.

Monday night, Rep. Dave Brat, a Republican running for re-election in the 7th district, stopped by the studio.

Brat discussed the state of the economy, and healthcare, among other issues.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for complete Campaign 2018 coverage. Watch CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald for our "Meet the Candidates" interviews.