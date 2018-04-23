× Chesterfield man makes $4 million discovery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — When Jeff Kretzer bought a $100 Million Cash Extravaganza ticket back in December, he put it away and promptly forgot about it, according to the Virginia Lottery.

When he re-discovered the ticket in January, he scratched it, and found out he won the $4 million grand prize.

“I was stunned,” he said. “I really can’t describe the moment.”

Kretzer became the third person to win $4 million playing the lottery’s $100 Million Cash Extravaganza.

There is one $4 million grand prize ticket that remains unaccounted for at this time, according to the lottery.

“He had the choice of taking the full $4 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $2,724,000 before taxes. He chose the cash option,” a Virginia Lottery spokesperson said. “The store received a $10,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.”

Kretzer bought the winning ticket at an Exxon station along the 7000 block of Commons Plaza in Chesterfield.