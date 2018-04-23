Ice pops recalled over possible listeria contamination

DENVER – A West Virginia company is voluntarily recalling thousands of cases of ice pops because of possible listeria contamination at a Denver facility, the Food and Drug Administration announced Monday.

The recall covers two types of frozen desserts made by the Ziegenfelder Company – Budget $aver Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops and Sugar Free Twin pops.

Between April 5 and April 19, roughly 3,000 cases of the potentially-tainted pops were sent to retailers and distributors in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

No illnesses have been reported, according to the FDA.

Listeria can be potentially fatal for young children, the elderly or people with weakened immune systems. The disease can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms including fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops carry the UPC code 0-74534-84200-9, and have lot codes D09418A through D10018B. The Sugar Free Pops carry the UPC code 0-74534-75642-9, and have lot codes D09318A through D10018B.

Ziegenfelder Company ordered the recall after a state inspection of the company’s Denver production facility found listeria in environmental samples. All manufacturing at the facility has been halted as company and state officials continue to investigate.

Anyone who bought the affected ice pops is urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-888-683-0379, Mon-Fri 8am to 8pm EST.