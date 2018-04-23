× Assistant teacher arrested for sexually assaulting children at Virginia daycare

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police say they arrested a man Friday for sexually assaulting four five-year-old children at a Prince William daycare.

Police began their investigation late March into a sexual assault involving an assistant teacher at Minnieland Academy, DCW50 reports.

After investigating, police say Taylor Keith Boykin, 27, of Nokesville, inappropriately touched a five-year-old girl at the daycare on March 26.

The victim told a parent about the incident who then notified the daycare. Police say the parent also reported the incident to Child Protective Services which resulted in a joint investigation with Prince William County Police.

During the investigation, police say they became aware of three more victims, all five-years-old, who had also been sexually assaulted by Boykin at some point since March 2017.

Police say they have charged Boykin with four counts of aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration, and indecent liberties by a custodian.