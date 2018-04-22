Naked gunman kills 4 at Waffle House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police are asking residents to lock their doors and stay alert after a seminude gunman killed four people at an area Waffle House in Nashville.

“Keep your doors locked, keep your eyes open. If you see this individual — if you see a nude guy walking around this morning — call the police department immediately,” Metro Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron said.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding suspect 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois. Authorities said the gunman arrived in a vehicle registered to Reinking, though the gunman was last seen walking away from the scene nude.

Police say the gunman was naked except for a green jacket when he opened fire at about 3:25 a.m. (4:25 a.m. ET) in Antioch, part of the Nashville area.

A customer managed to grab the weapon away from the shooter. “The man who wrestled the gun away is a hero,” Aaron said.

Police said the assailant shed his jacket and fled on foot. By later Sunday morning, the suspect may have put on black pants.

“A man believed to be Travis Reinking was last seen in a wood line near Discovery at Mountain View Apts. on Mountain Springs Drive near the Waffle House,” police tweeted. “The man was seen wearing black pants and no shirt.”

So far, the motive for the shooting appears to be random, police said.