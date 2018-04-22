Race raises money for couples struggling to have children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Folks raced Saturday morning to raise money for couples who want to have children.

The fifth annual Race to Parenthood 5K stepped off from West Creek Business Park at 9 a.m.

Five featured couples will receive get grant assistance for fertility treatments, which can cost on average between $30,000 to $60,000, so they can achieve their dream of having children.

Couples who experienced the struggle and expense of the treatments created the event. The aim is to promote infertility awareness, education and support to those struggling to have children.

WTVR CBS 6 anchor Julie Bragg was mistress of ceremonies for the event.

Click here to learn more about the event.