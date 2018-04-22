How ‘Black Girls Do Bike’ group inspires women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Women from across the Richmond metro area pulled out their bikes to stay healthy. More than 30 women joined a local chapter of "Black Girls Do Bike" to kick off an annual ride.

"We really want to encourage women of color to come out and explore biking and bike as often as they can," said Tamara Broadnax, leader for the Richmond Chapter of "Black Girls Do Bike."

Participants said the organization is not only encourages women to cycle but to it also serves a support system for the members.

The Richmond Chapter has been active for three years and its been growing.

"Within three years, we've grown to over 215 members and we'd love to have more people to come out and bike with us," said Broadnax.

Joining the group is free, but new members will need to have their own bike.

For more information, check out Black Girls Do Bike website and the local chapter's Facebook group.