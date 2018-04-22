Richmond chosen to host ‘Olympics of the Violin’ in 2020

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond has been selected to host an international competition known as the “Olympics of the Violin” in 2020.

The international Menuhin Competition is an 11-day festival where 44 of the best young violinists in the world under the age of 22 compete in recitals and chamber concerts.

The competition will take place May 14 – 24, 2020 at multiple sites across the city, including Carpenter Theatre at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts, the Modlin Center for the Arts at UR and the W.E. Singleton Center for the Performing Arts at VCU.

Officials said the violinists are judged by some of the world’s most celebrated musicians, who also perform during the festival.

Mayor Levar Stoney led a delegation from Richmond that traveled to Geneva, Switzerland where the River City’s winning bid was revealed during the closing concert of the Menuhin Competition Geneva 2018.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the International Menuhin Competition… welcoming the most talented young musicians in the world to our city,” Stoney said. “Richmond is a thriving and diverse city that is home to a number of internationally-recognized artistic, educational and cultural attractions.”

Additionally, the Richmond Symphony will be the primary orchestra for the event, which is named in honor of famed violinist and conductor Yehudi Menuhin.

Officials said a complete schedule of events will be released at a later date.