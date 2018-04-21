No snow or severe storms this weekend!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our area will finally see a tranquil weekend from start to finish. The biggest thing you will notice is a gradual increase in clouds the second half of the weekend.

Tree pollen will be the only bad thing about the weekend. The latest count detected very high levels of tree pollen. Although we had some grass pollen during the last week, the most recent count did not show any. That will likely change over the next couple of days.

A storm system will increase our chances for rain Monday night into Tuesday.

That rain will exit early Wednesday, and we will see some warmer temperatures for the second half of the week. Scattered shower chances will be around Thursday through early next Saturday.

In the meantime, the rest of the weekend will be dry with temperatures a bit below normal. Saturday night's races at Richmond Raceway will be a few degrees warmer than Friday night's.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

