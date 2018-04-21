Why Adam Sandler played basketball at VCU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A VCU student had “a blast” playing basketball with Adam Sandler before the comedian’s show in Richmond on Friday.

Tyrone Green, a student manager with VCU Men's Basketball program, said Sandler’s reps contacted Director of Operations Jimmy Martelli weeks back to see if the comedian could use their practice facility for “a game of pickup with his boys.”

“Jimmy thought it was a joke and emailed them back and was like, “Is this real?’” Green said. “So that’s how it all happened. They just contacted us to use the gym.”

Green said Sandler and his friends showed up at the VCU Basketball Development Center around 5:45 p.m. and “ran three games” before heading to the show.

Green said he and graduate assistant Zack Freesman got to join in since the comedian wanted to “run threes.”

“He thought we were really good, but me and Zack aren’t the best in the program, so we took that as a compliment,” Green laughed.

Green said playing with Sandler and his friends was awesome.

“He was just like a regular guy,” Green said. “He was so down to earth, and it was just like one of the guys coming in to play basketball.”

Additionally, Green said Sandler had high praise for the team’s new practice facility.

“It was a really nice experience and he was very thankful that we allowed him to use the facility,” Green said.

Sandler performed with special guest Rob Schneider at the Altria Theater Friday night.