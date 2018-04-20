Woman’s intuition leads to ‘very suspicious’ delivery driver’s arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- A Virginia ABC driver is facing charges after he allegedly stole cases of liquor from the store he was supposed to be delivering them to in Goochland County.

When a delivery truck stopped and dumped two black garbage bags behind a tree at the shopping center off Sandy Hook Road on Tuesday, Patricia Boisseau said it was suspicious enough for her to call the sheriff's office.

“I didn't know if it was body parts or something, so I called the cops," Boisseau said.

While what was inside the bag was not something sinister, the alleged crime was enough to send Roddai Forbes, a contractor and ABC delivery driver, to jail.

A court affidavit stated that the 30-year-old found the alcohol on a wrong palette in his delivery truck. He was originally going to steal the cases, but got nervous and placed them behind the cedar tree, according to the document.

"One full of cognac, the other stocked with tequila,” Boisseau said

Bouisseau said that after seeing the delivery truck come from behind the building near the dumpsters and circling the lot several times, it set off a red flag.

“If he had trash, he would have dumped it back there,” Bouisseau said. “So when he stuffed bags under the trees, it was very suspicious."

Following a gut instinct, she called deputies and solved the cognac caper.

“Some people tell me to mind my own business, but if citizens don't stand up and protect what's theirs, where would we be?” Bouisseau asked.

A case of cognac costs $280 and the case of tequila was worth $240, so Forbes was charged with grand larceny.

Forbes remains behind bars and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.