Video shows pickup go airborne during mall parking lot chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Officers were trying to get information from the driver of a Toyota pickup truck when police said the suspect sped away in Colonial Heights Friday afternoon.

The scene unfolded in the Southpark Mall parking lot as officers were questioning the suspect.

Video shows the pickup speeding away -- with the driver’s side door open – before briefly going airborne while jumping a curb in the parking lot.

Minutes later CBS 6 cameras captured the pursuit as it ended along Route 10 in Chester.

Police said Joseph Tyrell Menzies of Hopewell is facing multiple felony charges, including assault on a police officer, and hit and run.

Officers said Menzies is also wanted in Prince George County on charges of felony malicious wounding and assault.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.