Henrico couple`s grandchildren survived Parkland school shooting

HENRICO, Va. -- Days ago, on a much lighter note, CBS 6 introduced you to Larry and Martha Eavey after a stranger found Larry’s lost wedding band at a Hanover park. When CBS 6 help reunite him with his cherished memento ahead of his 50th wedding anniversary, we learned the lost ring incident was just the latest in a very emotional series of events for the Eaveys.

That same couple has a deep personal tie to the February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people.

The Eavey’s grandson was on lockdown inside the school, while their granddaughter ran to safety with a group of students.

“They lost friends, lost teachers and a coach,” Martha said.

“His cross-country coach was one of them that was killed,” Larry said.

“He had written a letter of recommendation for college…so it`s been really tough,” Martha said.

The Eaveys said so many emotions took over they were devastated for the victims, their family and the community.

They watched their daughter struggle through feelings of gratefulness and guilt.

“They`re back to feeling blessed as he gets ready to go off to college,” Larry said. “The big question for us is how will they handle it down the road? What effect will this have on them in the long run?”

Both know the gun violence debate continues to swirl after that tragedy, with student activists from across the nation keeping the dialogue going.

Though the Eaveys are aware of the student led effort in Richmond to protest and march, demanding law makers to consider sweeping gun regulations, they said they don’t necessarily support kids leaving school to do it.

The Eaveys said they understand the students’ efforts, and while they are deeply against gun violence, they said they just want to see all sides taken into consideration and see a compromise.

So that hopefully one day, no other families have to endure the pain and deep loss that linger long after the news headlines fade away, they said.