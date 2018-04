Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Firefighters are battling a two-alarm house fire along the 8100 block of Babbler Lane, off Hicks Road, in Chesterfield County.

The fire, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore, has spread to the deck of a neighbor's home.

One person was transported from the area with serious injuries, Elmore said.

