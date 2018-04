Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, Va. - Before he won this week's Busch Pole award for Saturday's Toyota Owner's 400, Martin Truex Jr. talked with us about a number of topics, including:

-The confidence that comes from winning 8 races last year plus the Cup title

-Can his team run as well as they ran last September?

-How much does the new infield layout at Richmond Raceway change practice sessions?

-What would he change about NASCAR if given the opportunity?