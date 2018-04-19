Court records: I-64 driver backed into woman going 34 mph

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Travis Rios was backing up at over 30 miles per hour when his car struck Augusta Woodward late Friday night on the side of Interstate 64, court documents reveal. The documents also show that Rios was under the legal limit for blood alcohol content (BAC) when incident occurred.

Rios stands charged with involuntary manslaughter, DWI, and other charges related to the incident at occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on April 13. VSP said Woodward was struck by the rear of Rios' Honda Accord, and succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

In a criminal complaint filed in Goochland General District Court, troopers write that Rios and Woodward were arguing while driving down Interstate 64. Rios pulled over on the exit ramp near Hadensville, and Woodward exited the vehicle, the complaint said. Rios briefly drove off, but then backed up, striking Woodward.

The VSP Crash Team determined the vehicle was backing up at 34 miles per hour at the time of impact, according to court documents. Those documents said blood alcohol tests determined Rios' BAC was .06 at the time of the incident, which is below the legal limit.

Rios was released from jail Tuesday after paying a $6,500 bond. He is due back in court in June on the charges.

Woodward's friends told CBS 6 they called her "Gussy." Friends said she had a big smile and a big heart. Several asked CBS 6 why Rios did not face more serious charges.

CBS 6 legal analyst Todd Stone said it is telling that prosecutors charged Rios with involuntary manslaughter from the beginning.

“Because they charged him with manslaughter from the outset, I think suggests they believe it was an accident or at least they cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he intentionally killed her," Stone said. “The fact that she was hit by the rear of the car rather than the front of the car helps him with bond and with the charge because it appears to be more accidental."

Stone said bond is set not as a punishment but to make sure a suspect returns to court. Judges usually set more reasonable bond levels in cases that appear to be accidental because suspects are less of a flight risk, Stone said.

According to an online obituary, Woodward's family will lay her rest on Saturday in Madison, Virginia.