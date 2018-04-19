Suspect arrested after chase on Powhite Parkway reaches 120 mph

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A suspected car thief is behind bars after leading police on a chase that reached speeds near 120 miles per hour, according to Crime Insider sources.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning, April 17.

Virginia State Police responded to a request to assist Chesterfield Police with a pursuit of an individual driving a stolen 2004 Lexus RX 330 near I-288 at Hull Street in Chesterfield County.

That man has been identified as Roy Antoine Carter of Richmond.

Crime Insider says at times the chase reached close to 120 miles per hour.

Police say Carter ignored their emergency lights and sirens and struck a trooper’s rear bumper while attempting to pass on the left.

“As Carter passed Trooper Darnold, he attempted to veer to the right causing him to lose control skidding off road right and striking a jersey wall. The Lexus then overturned onto it's right side,” said a State Police spokesperson.

Crime Insider sources say the vehicle Carter was driving flipped over several times.

Carter was taken into custody on northbound 76, north of Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County.

Police say Carter refused treatment at the scene.

Trooper F. H. Darnold was not injured.

Carter has been charged with driving while suspended, felony buying or receiving stolen goods, felony possession or transport of ammunition for a firearm after being convicted of a felony, felony assault and battery of a police officer, and felony elude.

He is being held at Chesterfield County Jail.