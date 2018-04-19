Police investigating double shooting in Highland Springs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a double shooting in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County Thursday afternoon.
Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Chris Garrett said around 3:50 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Pleasant Street, near Highland Springs Elementary School.
Upon arrival, officers discovered two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.
The men were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any information about suspects or a motive at this time.
Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 8040-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
