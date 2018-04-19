Meet the Candidates: Abigail Spanberger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- November's elections are just around the corner, with June's primaries coming even sooner.

It's time to meet the candidates, all of whom have been invited to appear on CBS 6 News at 7p.m.

We then post all the interviews on wtvr.com.

Thursday, Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat running in the 7th District race for the chance to face Republican Rep. Dave Brat, stopped by the studio.

She says her candidacy is about reaching across the aisle to get things done, with a focus on healthcare, and preventing gun violence, among other issues.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for complete Campaign 2018 coverage. Watch CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald for our "Meet the Candidates" interviews. Here's a tentative schedule:

Senate Race

Tim Kaine – Monday, April 2

Corey Stewart – Wednesday, April 18

E.W. Jackson – Friday, April 6

Nick Freitas - Tuesday, April 17

7th District Race

Dave Brat - Monday, April 23

Abigail Spanberger – Thursday, April 19

Dan Ward – Monday, April 9

Helen Alli – Wednesday, April 11

4th District Race

Donald McEachin – Tuesday, April 3

Shion Fenty – Tuesday, April 10

Ryan McAdams – Thursday, April 12