Man shot in the face in Richmond 7-Eleven parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are looking for two suspects after a man was shot in the face in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven convenience store.

Police said at 7:54 p.m., officers responded to the store in the 4700 block of Walmsley Boulevard, near Broad Rock.

Upon arrival, a male was found shot in the face. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are looking for two Hispanic males in connection to the shooting.

Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.