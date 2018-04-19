× LongHorn Steakhouse set to open in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — LongHorn Steakhouse is set to open Tuesday, April 24, at 3 p.m., on South Park Boulevard in Colonial Heights.

A “lasso cutting” ceremony will take place at 2 p.m.

“During the event, the restaurant team will select one special guest to mark the opening moment by making the first steak cut,” a spokesperson said. “The restaurant will seat more than 200 guests and will create more than 80 new jobs for the community.”