RICHMOND, Va. — Each spring visitors are welcomed to tour over 250 of Virginia’s gardens, homes and historic landmarks during “America’s Largest Open House.” This 8-day statewide event provides visitors a unique opportunity to see unforgettable gardens at the peak of Virginia’s springtime color, as well as beautiful houses sparkling with over 2,300 flower arrangements created by Garden Club of Virginia members. Tour proceeds to fund the restoration and preservation of more than 40 of Virginia’s historic public gardens and landscapes, a research fellowship program, and a Garden Club of Virginia Centennial project with Virginia State Parks.

Presented by the Garden Club of Virginia, Historic Garden Week encompasses 25 tours organized and hosted by member clubs. Tours start April 21 – 28, in the Richmond the tours are April 25 -27. The economic impact of Historic Garden Week over the last 45 years is estimated to be over $425 million. For more details visit http://www.vagardenweek.org/.