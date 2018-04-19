Freeze warning issued for parts of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Even though highs reached around 70° Thursday afternoon, a cold front is bringing colder air for Thursday night into Friday morning.

A freeze warning is in effect for areas north and west of Richmond for lows near or below freezing. A frost advisory is in effect for southwestern Virginia for lows 33°-36°. Some patchy areas of frost or freezing temperatures are possible outside of the advisory areas. Tender vegetation should be covered. The coldest temperatures will occur between about 2 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Friday will be mainly sunny and less windy. After a cold morning, highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Lows will be in the 30s again Friday night into Saturday morning with more frost/freeze conditions likely. Lows will be warmer Sunday morning through next week.

