Freeze warning issued for parts of Virginia

Freeze warning issued for parts of Virginia

Posted 5:03 pm, April 19, 2018, by , Updated at 05:09PM, April 19, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. — Even though highs reached around 70° Thursday afternoon, a cold front is bringing colder air for Thursday night into Friday morning.

A freeze warning is in effect for areas north and west of Richmond for lows near or below freezing.  A frost advisory is in effect for southwestern Virginia for lows 33°-36°.  Some patchy areas of frost or freezing temperatures are possible outside of the advisory areas.  Tender vegetation should be covered.  The coldest temperatures will occur between about 2 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Friday will be mainly sunny and less windy.  After a cold morning, highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Lows will be in the 30s again Friday night into Saturday morning with more frost/freeze conditions likely.  Lows will be warmer Sunday morning through next week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: