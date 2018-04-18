Drug bust nets William & Mary students, faculty, and staff
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Eight William & Mary students, a visiting faculty member, and an employee at the Williamsburg college were arrested as part of a months-long drug investigation and round-up by Williamsburg Police and the Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force.
“Drugs seized during this investigation included LSD, Cocaine, Psilocybin (mushrooms), Opioids, Amphetamines, Steroids, Hashish and Marijuana. Approximately $14,000 in cash was also recovered,” a police spokesperson said.
The investigation began when police learned about “unreported sexual assaults due to an increase in drug activity occurring on or around the college campus.”
The investigation remained ongoing, police said, and warned more arrests were possible.
The following people were arrested in the most recent round-up:
Keegan Paugh, 22
1 count, Distribution of Marijuana
1 count, Sell w/in 1000′ of School
4 counts, Possession of Schedule II
1 count, Possession Schedule III
1 count, Possession of Marijuana
Daniel Jacob McBride, 20
2 counts, Distribution of Schedule II
2 counts, Sell w/in 1000′ of school
Biloliddin Tulamirza, 18
1 count, Distribution of Marijuana (Felony amount)
1 count, Sell w/in 1000′ of school
Shannon Cannaday, 20
1 counts, Distribution of Marijuana (Felony amount)
1 count, Sell w/in 1000′ of school
Nicholas George Manuel, 22
1 count, Distribution of Schedule I
1 count, Sell w/in 1000′ of school
Timothy Tyrone Pryor, 27
1 count, Distribution of Marijuana (Felony amount)
Jacob Selmonosky, 18
2 counts, Distribution of Schedule II
2 counts, Sell w/in 1000′ of school
Devin Moore, 20
5 counts, Distribution of Schedule I
2 counts, Distribution of Schedule II
5 counts, Sell w/in 1000′ of school
Alexander Patrick Foley, 20
1 count, Distribution of Schedule II
1 count, Sell w/in 1000′ of school
Gi Sang Yoon, 40
2 counts, Distribution of Marijuana (Felony amount)
1 count, Possession of Hashish
“I would like to express my appreciation for the cooperation and communication of all of our community partners who assisted in providing information, insight, and assistance into this criminal investigation,” Williamsburg Police Chief Sean Dunn said.
