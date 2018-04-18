× Drug bust nets William & Mary students, faculty, and staff

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Eight William & Mary students, a visiting faculty member, and an employee at the Williamsburg college were arrested as part of a months-long drug investigation and round-up by Williamsburg Police and the Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force.

“Drugs seized during this investigation included LSD, Cocaine, Psilocybin (mushrooms), Opioids, Amphetamines, Steroids, Hashish and Marijuana. Approximately $14,000 in cash was also recovered,” a police spokesperson said.

The investigation began when police learned about “unreported sexual assaults due to an increase in drug activity occurring on or around the college campus.”

The investigation remained ongoing, police said, and warned more arrests were possible.

The following people were arrested in the most recent round-up:

Keegan Paugh, 22

1 count, Distribution of Marijuana

1 count, Sell w/in 1000′ of School

4 counts, Possession of Schedule II

1 count, Possession Schedule III

1 count, Possession of Marijuana

Daniel Jacob McBride, 20

2 counts, Distribution of Schedule II

2 counts, Sell w/in 1000′ of school

Biloliddin Tulamirza, 18

1 count, Distribution of Marijuana (Felony amount)

1 count, Sell w/in 1000′ of school

Shannon Cannaday, 20

1 counts, Distribution of Marijuana (Felony amount)

1 count, Sell w/in 1000′ of school

Nicholas George Manuel, 22

1 count, Distribution of Schedule I

1 count, Sell w/in 1000′ of school

Timothy Tyrone Pryor, 27

1 count, Distribution of Marijuana (Felony amount)

Jacob Selmonosky, 18

2 counts, Distribution of Schedule II

2 counts, Sell w/in 1000′ of school

Devin Moore, 20

5 counts, Distribution of Schedule I

2 counts, Distribution of Schedule II

5 counts, Sell w/in 1000′ of school

Alexander Patrick Foley, 20

1 count, Distribution of Schedule II

1 count, Sell w/in 1000′ of school

Gi Sang Yoon, 40

2 counts, Distribution of Marijuana (Felony amount)

1 count, Possession of Hashish

“I would like to express my appreciation for the cooperation and communication of all of our community partners who assisted in providing information, insight, and assistance into this criminal investigation,” Williamsburg Police Chief Sean Dunn said.

Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.