University of Richmond to use goats on campus as part of invasive plant removal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you see a herd of goats on the University of Richmond campus this summer, don’t pet them.

That was the message sent to university employees Wednesday ahead of environmentally-friendly invasive plant removal on the campus.

The goats will look for leaves, twigs, vines, and shrubs to eat.

Goat browsing is an environmentally-friendly landscape management practice that reduces need for herbicide and gas-powered equipment, said the university.

An electric fence will be used to keep the goats in a selected area. An orange construction fence will be placed around the electric fence to make it visible. An Anatolian Shepherd Dog will also be placed with the goats to protect them from any potential dangers posed by wildlife.

The university is telling employees not to make contact with the goats, despite an inclination to do so.

“These are working animals, and we ask that you not attempt to feed or pet them. Please view them from a safe distance while they do their job,” the school wrote.

The new animals will arrive in mid-April and will be on campus until July.