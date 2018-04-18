× The Richmond International Film Festival (RIFF)

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond International Film Festival (RIFF), a seven-day cavalcade of more than 150 cutting-edge award-winning films from 35 countries, from France to Brazil, Australia to Cuba plus up to 50 bands, panels, and daily events at various venues across Richmond. The festival kicks off Monday, April 23rd and concludes Sunday, April 29th.

Film Highlights: The 2018 festival features several headliner premiers with special guest, filmmakers and cast to present their film during the festival week. There will be a Q&A directly following the film’s premiere when filmmakers or cast are present. The 2018 Opening Night film, NONA, a compelling narrative feature written and directed by Michael Polish, which stars Kate Bosworth (also the Producer/Executive Producer), Sulem Calderon, and Jesy McKinney. NONA follows the harrowing path of a young Honduran girl from her home in San Pedro Sula, across four countries, into a living hell of servitude in a world of modern-day sex slavery. Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish will be in attendance. The festival also features actor, producer and humanitarian, Danny Glover. Glover has been a commanding presence on-screen, stage and television for more than 30 years. Glover stars in the festival’s 2018 Closing Night film, Buckout Road, a horror thriller directed by Matthew Currie Holmes. The film also stars Henry Czerny, Evan Ross, and Dominque Provost-Chalkey. A special discussion will take place with Glover directly following the film’s screening which will be Sunday, April 29th at 5:15pm at the Byrd Theatre. Glover will also be presented with RIFF’s 2018 Legacy Award. Recipient of the 2018 Pioneer Award, Military Spotlight and Special Guests Governor Terry McAuliffe, Governor Ralph Northam, Tom Donahue, Carrie Ann Alford, William Rodriguez and Brian Meyer.

Music Performances range from every major music genre and include: Marcaux (Brooklyn, NY), Sparky Quano (Japan), Giant Squids (Washington, D.C.), Zaxai (Brooklyn, NY), Ezra Vancil (Dallas, TX), Mariana Bell (Charlottesville, VA), The Fury MCs (Woodbridge, VA), Gabriel Mayers (Brooklyn, NY), The Jacks (Newport Beach, CA), Friendly Mosquito (Tbilisi), Justin Gambino (Angleton, TX), Tahj Ace (Brooklyn, NY), Lucille Fris (Chicago, IL), Kendra Black (New York, NY). More acts and the full programming schedule to be announced mid-March. Music showcases take place nightly at various venues across Richmond. For a complete list of films and venues click here.