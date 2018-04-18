Social Worker Symposium

RICHMOND, Va – The Richmond Association of Black Social Workers and Virginia State University have partnered to present a Spring Education Symposium. President of the organization Daryl Fraser and social worker Jackie Washington joined us in the studio to talk about the event and how it will help the clients these social workers serve.

The event called “399 Years of Trauma, Creating a Paradigm of Healing and Well-Being for the Black Family and Nation” will be on April 27th and 28th at Hunter-McDaniel Hall on the campus of Virginia State University. For more information, email shepsu@icloud.com or call (804) 356-6754