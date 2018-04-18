Meet the candidates: Corey Stewart

RICHMOND, Va. -- November's elections are just around the corner with the June 12 primaries coming even sooner.
It's time to meet the candidates, all of whom have been invited on CBS 6 News at 7 p.m.
We'll then post all the interviews we've done on wtvr.com
Corey Stewart, who's vying for the Republican nomination for US Senate, to face the incumbent Democrat, Tim Kaine, stopped by the studio Wednesday.
He said the 2018 election is about legislators who will stand with President Trump, as he pledged to do. Stewart said he expected immigration and healthcare to be major issues in this campaign.
Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for complete Campaign 2018 coverage. Watch CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald for our "Meet the Candidates" interviews. Here's a tentative schedule:
Senate Race
Tim Kaine – Monday, April 2
Corey Stewart – Wednesday, April 18
E.W. Jackson – Friday, April 6
Nick Freitas - Tuesday, April 17
7th District Race
Dave Brat - Monday, April 23
Abigail Spanberger – Thursday, April 19
Dan Ward – Monday, April 9
Helen Alli – Wednesday, April 11
4th District Race
Donald McEachin – Tuesday, April 3
Shion Fenty – Tuesday, April 10
Ryan McAdams – Thursday, April 12