Meet the candidates: Corey Stewart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- November's elections are just around the corner with the June 12 primaries coming even sooner.

It's time to meet the candidates, all of whom have been invited on CBS 6 News at 7 p.m.

We'll then post all the interviews we've done on wtvr.com

Corey Stewart, who's vying for the Republican nomination for US Senate, to face the incumbent Democrat, Tim Kaine, stopped by the studio Wednesday.

He said the 2018 election is about legislators who will stand with President Trump, as he pledged to do. Stewart said he expected immigration and healthcare to be major issues in this campaign.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for complete Campaign 2018 coverage. Watch CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald for our "Meet the Candidates" interviews. Here's a tentative schedule: Senate Race

Tim Kaine – Monday, April 2

Corey Stewart – Wednesday, April 18

E.W. Jackson – Friday, April 6

Nick Freitas - Tuesday, April 17 7th District Race

Dave Brat - Monday, April 23

Abigail Spanberger – Thursday, April 19

Dan Ward – Monday, April 9

Helen Alli – Wednesday, April 11 4th District Race

Donald McEachin – Tuesday, April 3

Shion Fenty – Tuesday, April 10

Ryan McAdams – Thursday, April 12