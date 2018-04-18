Good Samaritan helps stop woman from carjacking car with baby inside

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – A Good Samaritan is being credited with helping stop a female suspect from carjacking a vehicle with a baby inside in Prince William County.

Police say they responded to a report of a vehicle theft in progress on the evening of April 14, in the 3300 block of Dry Powder Circle in Dumfries.

The incident started when a 38-year-old woman was changing her 3-month-old’s diaper in the back seat of her parked vehicle.

Police say that’s when a female suspect, identified as 29-year-old Kamyrn Ellyce Simpson, got into the driver’s seat and attempted to steal the vehicle.

Simpson is accused of putting the vehicle in drive and moving the vehicle a short distance with the infant inside.

The victim was able to remove the baby from the vehicle and scream for help, according to police.

Simpson got out of the vehicle after being confronted by a Good Samaritan who intervened.

The suspect is accused of trying to steal another vehicle, before fleeing the area in foot.

Police say officers were able to identify Simpson after discovering her purse in the vehicle. Simpson was arrested at her Woodbridge residence a short time later without incident.

There were no injuries during the incident.

Simpson has been charged with abduction, grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.