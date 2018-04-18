× Teen with ‘infectious smile’ found dead in Chesterfield woods

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The body found in a wooded area off Chesterfield Avenue in Ettrick on Saturday night has been identified as 19-year-old Biniyam J. Eddington.

A cause of death has not yet been determined, according to police, but investigators said they have not found signs of foul play.

“Biniyam, was a beloved son, brother, nephew, grandchild, cousin and friend,” his obituary read. “Biniyam faced adversity and challenges in his young life, but his love and infectious smile will remain pure.”

Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home.

Police continue to investigate the death. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.