Assistance Support & Kindness for Kids with Cancer

RICHMOND, Va – The 13th Annual ‘ASK 5k & Fun Walk’ is coming up! Todd “Parney” Parnell from the Flying Squirrels and Amy Godkin the Executive Director of the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation told us about the event. Participants will start and finish at The Diamond and the finish line is in the infield where Storm Troopers will be handing out medals!

All of the proceeds support making life better for children with cancer and their families. The event is Saturday, April 28th at The Diamond. Click here for more information: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/ask5k/