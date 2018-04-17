× Richmond-bound flight diverted over equipment issue

DULLES, Va. — A flight headed to Richmond International Airport from New York’s LaGuardia Airport made an emergency landing at Dulles Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

According to passenger Jason Chow, the emergency landing was due to a tire left behind at LaGuardia.

The flight was diverted to Northern Virginia for repair, and according to flight data, is estimated to depart sometime around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Chow, a VCU assistant professor, thanked the Delta crew for keeping them safe, in a tweet.

“Thanks to great crew and pilot @Delta we safe and all good!” Chow wrote.

The diversion occurred at the same time a Southwest flight made an emergency landing in Philadelphia. A Dallas-bound Southwest plane was forced to make and emergency landing Tuesday in Philadelphia after an engine blew, injuring one person aboard, according to KYW.

Flight SWA 1380 departed from LaGuardia at 10:27 a.m. before an apparent engine problem forced it to circle back to Philadelphia International Airport.

The father of a passenger told WCAU that shrapnel from the engine burst into the plane and injured a passenger. Passengers shared photos of the shredded casing of one of the aircraft’s engines.