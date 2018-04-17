Meet the Candidates: Del. Nick Freitas

RICHMOND, Va. -- November's elections are just around the corner and a primary June 12 is fast approaching.
It's time to meet the candidates, all of whom have been invited to appear on CBS 6 news at 7 p.m.
We'll post all the interviews from those interviews right here at wtvr.com.
Tuesday, Del. Nick Freitas, vying for the Republican nomination for US Senate to match up with Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, stopped by the studio.
He discussed his approach to government as broadly different from his Democratic counterparts, saying limited government and lower taxes were paramount.
He also discussed immigration among other topics.
Here's a tentative schedule:
Senate Race
Tim Kaine – Monday, April 2
Corey Stewart – Wednesday, April 18
E.W. Jackson – Friday, April 6
Nick Freitas - Tuesday, April 17
7th District Race
Dave Brat - Monday, April 23
Abigail Spanberger – Thursday, April 19
Dan Ward – Monday, April 9
Helen Alli – Wednesday, April 11
4th District Race
Donald McEachin – Tuesday, April 3
Shion Fenty – Tuesday, April 10
Ryan McAdams – Thursday, April 12