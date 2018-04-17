Meet the Candidates: Del. Nick Freitas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- November's elections are just around the corner and a primary June 12 is fast approaching.

It's time to meet the candidates, all of whom have been invited to appear on CBS 6 news at 7 p.m.

We'll post all the interviews from those interviews right here at wtvr.com.

Tuesday, Del. Nick Freitas, vying for the Republican nomination for US Senate to match up with Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, stopped by the studio.

He discussed his approach to government as broadly different from his Democratic counterparts, saying limited government and lower taxes were paramount.

He also discussed immigration among other topics.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for complete Campaign 2018 coverage. Watch CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald for our "Meet the Candidates" interviews. Here's a tentative schedule:

Senate Race

Tim Kaine – Monday, April 2

Corey Stewart – Wednesday, April 18

E.W. Jackson – Friday, April 6

Nick Freitas - Tuesday, April 17

7th District Race

Dave Brat - Monday, April 23

Abigail Spanberger – Thursday, April 19

Dan Ward – Monday, April 9

Helen Alli – Wednesday, April 11

4th District Race

Donald McEachin – Tuesday, April 3

Shion Fenty – Tuesday, April 10

Ryan McAdams – Thursday, April 12