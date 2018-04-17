Man charged with involuntary manslaughter for slamming into passenger on I-64

GOOCHLAND, Va. – A man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after police say he ran over a female passenger on Interstate 64 in Goochland.

Virginia State Police responded to the incident on Friday, April 13, around 11:08 p.m.

A Trooper responded to a series of 911 calls concerning a vehicle with a busted rear window stopped on the shoulder of eastbound I-64 at the 149-mile marker in Goochland County.

State Police say the incident started when the driver and passenger inside a 1999 Honda Accord got into an argument while traveling west on I-64.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Travis Rios, of Ruckersville, pulled off onto the shoulder near the Hadensville Exit 152 and the passenger, 40-year-old Augusta May Woodward, of Madison, got out of the vehicle.

“Rios first drove forward and then backed up the vehicle, striking Woodward. The impact sent Woodward into the rear window of the Honda, shattering it, and she then fell to the ground,” said a State Police spokesperson. “Rios stopped the Honda, got out and picked up Woodward to put her inside the vehicle.”

Police say Rios continued west on I-64, before stopping again and pulling off onto the shoulder at mile marker 149.

That’s when police say drivers called Virginia State Police dispatch center about a vehicle missing its rear window stopped on the shoulder.

Woodward was transported to VCU Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Rios was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI 1st offense, possession of marijuana 2nd offense and improper stopping on a highway.

He is being held at Henrico Jail West.

The crash remains under investigation.