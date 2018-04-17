Historic Garden Week in Petersburg-Dinwiddie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Each spring visitors are welcomed to over 250 of Virginia's most beautiful gardens, homes and historic landmarks during "America's Largest Open House." Martha Burton, Tourism Director of Petersburg Area Regional Tourism shared details about Historic Garden Week 2018.

Garden Club of Virginia: Historic Garden Week 2018

April 21 - 28

Petersburg-Dinwiddie County on Tues., April 24

10AM - 5PM

Tickets: $35

www.vagardenweek.com

For more information on events happening in and around the Petersburg area visit: www.PetersburgArea.org

