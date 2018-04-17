BBQ block party the “Big Pig Project”

RICHMOND, Va – Lunch.|SUPPER! Presents the annual “Big Pig Project” that will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond. Restaurateur and organizer Rick Lyons joined us in-studio to make his signature, Hot Southern Griddle Cakes. CBS 6 will also sponsor a concrete pig. Come on out and enjoy the festivities Saturday, April 21st from Noon to 6pm at 1215 Summit Avenue.

It’s FREE Admission with a $5 suggested donation.Virginia This Morning co-hosts Jessica Noll and Bill Bevins will serve as emcees!

http://www.rmhc-richmond.org/events/bigpig/